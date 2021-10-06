Rusted Nail Impales Man’s Foot At Woodlands Ave 1

Since Singapore is a largely clean city, many of us probably wouldn’t expect to step on sharp objects while we’re happily walking around in public.

A man in Woodlands, unfortunately, had a rude shock when he accidentally stepped on a rusted nail that pierced through his shoe and into the sole of his foot.

He has since sought resolution from authorities but has allegedly yet to receive a response.

Netizens have also advised him to seek medical attention after sharing their own experiences with rusted nails.

Rusted nail pokes through man’s sports shoe & foot

According to a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, the incident occurred on Sunday (4 Oct) morning along Woodlands Ave 1.

Source

The man was reportedly crossing a grass patch on his way to his workplace in the vicinity when he stepped on a broken piece of wood that had a rusty nail attached.

Source

As he hadn’t noticed it at all, he unknowingly stepped on the nail which in turn impaled his sports shoe and pierced his foot, leaving him with a slightly bloody wound.

Source

Withstanding the pain, he pulled the rusted nail out of his foot before recuperating on the floor nearby. He then made his way to see a doctor with his limping foot.

The man also claimed that he had contacted the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to make a complaint but was told that an officer would contact him on another day to further assist him.

However, some time has passed and he allegedly has yet to receive a follow-up call.

MS News has reached out to LTA for comments on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Netizens advise man to get tetanus jab for rusted nail

The freak accident had netizens understandably worried. Offering their best advice, most of them advised the man to seek medical attention and take a tetanus jab.

Source

One netizen noted that rusty nails could potentially cause tetanus or lockjaw disease, which affects several areas of the body and primarily the jaw muscles.

Source

Apparently, this sequence of events involving rusted nails is a common cause of fatalities.

Source

Seek prompt medical attention for risky injuries

If there’s one takeaway from this story is that injuries caused by rusty metal objects piercing the skin call for prompt medical attention.

Hopefully, the authorities will reach out to the man to further investigate this freak accident. We also hope that his injury will heal smoothly in no time.

As for the rest, perhaps it’s best to avoid walking on grass patches to avoid similar accidents like this.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.