SAF cookhouses have self-serve shelves that resemble IKEA ordering stations

16 SAF cookhouses equipped with self-serve shelves

For older Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen, their experiences at the cookhouse would include queueing up and collecting food from cookhouse staff.

As with all things, the infrastructure at SAF cookhouses has changed with the times.

According to Singapore media outlet Pioneer, 16 SAF cookhouses have been revamped and fitted with self-serve shelves similar to ordering stations at IKEA restaurants.

Besides saving cookhouse staff the trouble of serving food, the shelves also help to keep the dishes warm.

Additionally, servicemen can have a glance at the dishes available and their nutritional values before deciding what they would like to go with.

This information is displayed on the screens above the self-serve shelves.

Cookhouse staff who would otherwise have been serving servicemen on the frontline are now stationed at the back where they help to plate dishes before placing them on the shelves.

Such an arrangement reportedly helps to improve operational efficiency and cookhouse kitchen capability.

Will be implemented at remaining cookhouses by 2028

To date, 16 SAF cookhouses have been equipped with such self-serve shelves.

MINDEF plans to implement the concept across all remaining cookhouses by 2028.

Featured image adapted from Pioneer.