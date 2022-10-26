SafeEntry Ambassador Job Openings Because Of Turnover, Recruitment Firm Denies Link To Restrictions Tightening 

SafeEntry Ambassador Job Listing Is To Replace Staff & Maintain Pool Of Workers: Recruitment Firm

As Singapore experiences yet another Covid-19 wave, many worry about the return of Covid-19 measures.

So when SafeEntry ambassador job openings emerged online, many speculated that it could mean a tightening of restrictions.

However, recruitment firm JobStudio has put these worries to bed, clarifying that the job listings were due to a normal staff turnover, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Since then, JobStudio has also changed the job titles of these listings to ‘Visitor Screener’.

Recruitment studio clarifies SafeEntry ambassador listing

Lately, netizens began noticing job listings for SafeEntry ambassadors on the JobStreet portal.

The listings were by JobStudio, a recruitment firm specialising in the healthcare industry.

Dismissing speculations that the job listings spell a return of Covid-19 restrictions, JobStudio told CNA on Tuesday (25 Oct) that they were hiring due to staff turnover.

They clarified that the recruitment has no links to a possible tightening of measures.

Listing edited to ‘visitor screener’

JobStudio shared that they have been maintaining a pool of temperature screeners and SafeEntry ambassadors since last year.

Operation director Mr Joseph Khor explained that there’s bound to be a turnover as the position is a temporary one, reported CNA.

They have also since edited the job description to include duties other than SafeEntry.

The listing stated that the job scope includes providing frontline customer service, registering visitors, and crowd control.

Several other listings with similar job scopes were also put up by JobStudio.

According to Mr Khor, their firm deploys about 50 workers in such positions. There are turnovers and they post for the position from time to time to replenish their staff.

Since the speculations, the job opening for a ‘SafeEntry Ambassador X MANY HEADCOUNT (IMMEDIATE)’ has changed to ‘VISITOR SCREENER’.

Mr Khor said that when the listing prompted speculations, the recruitment firm was puzzled.

JobStudio would thus like to urge members of the public to adhere to announcements made only by the Ministry of Health (MOH), he said.

Authorities do not rule out bringing back restrictions

Singapore is currently experiencing a Covid-19 wave largely driven by the XBB Omicron subvariant.

On 15 Oct, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said authorities do not rule out bringing back Covid-19 restrictions.

But he assured that they will do their very best not to disrupt the normal lives of Singapore residents.

On 23 Oct, Mr Ong said that the Covid-19 wave has peaked earlier than expected and is starting to come down.

Experts opined that imposing tighter restrictions is unnecessary at this juncture, reported CNA.

Most recently, as of 23 Oct, MOH detected four Covid-19 cases with the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron variants in Singapore.

These mutated strains are said to be more transmissible but less severe.

Featured image courtesy of SNDGG and adapted from JobStreet.