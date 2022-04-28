SafeEntry Gantry For Sale On Carousell, Make Your Guests Check-In For Hari Raya Visits

SafeEntry Gantry Up For Sale On Carousell For S$6,800

Although Hari Raya celebrations are set to return in full swing, some of us may still need some time to transition to DORSON Yellow protocol.

So why not welcome your guests in a way that most people in Singapore are familiar with? If you have cash to spare and want a laugh, get a SafeEntry gantry for your family and friends to check in at before they step into your home.

Recently, images of a SafeEntry gantry being listed for sale on Carousell went viral, days after the further relaxed measures were announced.

The timing of it was uncanny, but a closer inspection revealed the listing had been live for five months at the point of writing.

SafeEntry gantry comes with optional add-ons

If the gag idea of a SafeEntry gantry installed in front of your home appeals to you, you may wonder how much it would cost to own one.

According to the Carousell listing, the SafeEntry gantry goes for a cool and discounted price of S$6,800. The original price had been S$7,800.

In addition, the seller claims that you can purchase optional extra features for your very own gantry.

These include:

Temperature scanning

Access system

SafeEntry check

Vaccination check

Integration to existing system (with conditions)

Alternatively, the Carouseller says prospective customers can head down to a showroom at Oxley BizHub 2 to find out more about the product.

We can’t confirm if anyone’s purchased the SafeEntry gantry yet but the listing had 45 likes at the point of writing, so there may be some interested parties.

Hari Raya & the long weekend is just around the corner

Jokes aside, we’re sure that many of our Muslim friends are eagerly counting down to this year’s Hari Raya celebrations.

Now that there are no SafeEntry gantries to slow us down and fewer regulations to adhere to, we can finally spend time with our friends and family during the long weekend — safely, of course.

