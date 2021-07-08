CCK Neighbour Hangs Salted Fish Outside

As Singapore residents usually live close to each other in HDB blocks, smells from next door often get carried over.

When one Choa Chu Kang resident smelled a pungent scent wafting over from his neighbour’s place, his imagination got the better of him.

He saw a basket hanging outside the neighbour’s window. Thinking it might have been a dead baby, he quickly informed the police.

When police arrived, they found that the pungent smell originated from some salted fish in the basket.

Foul stench from neighbour’s flat

According to Shin Min Daily News, a resident living at 3 Teck Whye Avenue smelled a foul stench coming from his neighbour’s flat for 4 consecutive days.

Then, he spotted a mysterious blue basket hanging from the neighbour’s kitchen window and immediately felt that something was a little fishy.

His suspicions grew when he saw dark liquid dripping from the basket.

Police discover neighbour was hanging salted fish in basket

Fearing that the basket contained a dead baby due to the odour, the resident called the police.

According to Shin Min Daily News, police rushed to the scene around 4pm on Wednesday (7 Jul).

They went over to the neighbour’s place and asked to see the basket.

However, the whole incident took a comedic turn when they discovered that the mysterious basket contained 3 salted fish and ginger.

The neighbour was believed to have been hanging the salted fish in a basket to dry it out.

And the mysterious liquid dripping from the basket turned out to be moisture from the fish.

After the whole hoo-ha, the neighbour took down the basket.

The Choa Chu Kang resident then said there was no longer any pungent smells.

A comedic turn of events

While slightly far-fetched, the neighbour’s fears were not completely unwarranted. After all, we have heard of cases of abandoned babies here in Singapore.

Thankfully, in this case, it was just some pungent smelling salted fish.

Perhaps comedic cases like this emphasise the need for us to have regular, open communication with our neighbours.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.