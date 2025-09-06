Too expensive, spoilers & streaming: Netizens debate the ‘death’ of movie-going in S’pore

Netizen seeks ideas to save movie-going in Singapore

A cinema-loving netizen recently took to r/askSingapore to sound the alarm for Singapore’s movie industry.

Lamenting the recent closure of The Projector and Cathay Cineplexes, the Reddit user asked: “How can we save movie-going in Singapore?”

According to the netizen, the only way to do so is to make movie-going less expensive.

While some netizens agreed, citing “mad” prices for movie screenings on the weekends, others raised concerns apart from cost.

Not just about cost

The post, uploaded on 1 Sept, has garnered more than 200 upvotes and 150 replies at the time of writing, with many weighing in on the issue.

One commentor said that due to social media, spoilers are everywhere, and it is affecting whether people go to the cinema.

“In the 90s and 2000s, you went into most movies blind,” they said.

“Now, unless you actively avoid any info or news about a movie, you’ll know 80% of it without even watching.”

Another Reddit user said they stopped going to the cinema due to inconsiderate movie-goers.

Meanwhile, one commenter blames streaming for the death of cinema, given how even major film studios are forcing new movies onto streaming platforms.

“The death of cinema is not a local issue, it is a global issue,” added the netizen.

The Projector and Cathay Cineplexes shut in Singapore

On 1 Sept, Cathay Cineplexes announced in a Facebook post that all its remaining outlets in Singapore have ceased operations with immediate effect.

Likewise, movie-lovers were stunned when indie cinema The Projector shut its doors on 19 Aug, ending 11 years of screenings.

Since then, a petition has been launched with the aim of preserving the cinema.

The petition, addressed to the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), garnered more than 5,600 signatures after 14 hours.

Also read: Cathay Cineplexes placed into provisional liquidation & ceases operations with immediate effect

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Secret Singapore and Erik Mclean on Unsplash for illustration purposes only.