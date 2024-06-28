SBS bus & car crash into each other along Loyang Avenue after both vehicles refuse to give way

SBS bus and car collide into each other along Loyang Avenue

On Thursday (27 June), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving a SBS bus and a car along Loyang Avenue.

The two vehicles were spotted signalling to enter the respective lanes, however, both drivers refused to give way, resulting in the collision.

Netizens, outraged by the accident, have called out both drivers for their reckless behaviour.

Bus and car refuse to give way

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along Loyang Avenue at 6.13pm on Thursday (27 June).

The double-deck bus was in the leftmost lane, while the car was in the lane next to it.

The clip showed the two drivers signalling in their respective lanes on the busy road.

However, both drivers refused to give way, causing the bus to edge closer into the car’s lane and collide into the smaller vehicle.

It is unclear why the two drivers were unable to give way to each other.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

Netizens call out drivers for recklessness

After watching the video, many Facebook users noted that the car should have given way to the bus.

Others were outraged with the bus driver as they recklessly tried to enter the car’s lane.

Overall, many Facebook commenters urged both drivers to be more “gracious” in the future.

Also read: SBS Transit Bus Stranded At Bedok Carpark Gantry After Wrong Turn, Captain Will Face Disciplinary Action

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.