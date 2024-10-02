SBS bus misses 3 stops after wrong turn at Boon Lay, company offers refunds

SBS bus skips 3 stops in Boon Lay after wrong turn, affected commuters can file for refund

On a routine bus journey in Boon Lay, SBS Transit bus service 198 ended up going on the wrong road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 28 Sept at around 7pm.

Bus service 198 was on Corporation Road, a few stops from its final destination of Boon Lay Interchange.

On its regular bus route, the bus should have made a left turn at a T-junction onto Boon Lay Avenue.

However, the bus captain went straight ahead instead, continuing down Corporation Road.

At the first bus stop on the wrong route, a couple alighted the bus and informed the driver of the mistake.

They then told the other commuters about the missed turn and said the bus would head directly towards Boon Lay Interchange.

Affected commuters can file for refund within 2 weeks

SBS Transit spokesperson Mrs Grace Wu told MS News that the incident occurred at around 7.30pm.

The Operations Control Centre guided the driver back onto the original route, resulting in three bus stops being skipped.

“We apologise to affected commuters for the inconvenience caused,” Mrs Wu said.

She said affected commuters could file for a refund within two weeks at any Transit Link Office or on the Transit Link website.

She added that SBS Transit would take the necessary actions against the bus captain to prevent a repeat of the situation.

Also read: SBS Transit Bus Stranded At Bedok Carpark Gantry After Wrong Turn, Captain Will Face Disciplinary Action

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Land Transport Guru, for illustration purposes only, and Google Maps.