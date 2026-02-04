‘Woodlands East NPC’ and other mock police stations, banks, found in Cambodia scam centres

Scam centre in Cambodia had a mock of ‘Woodlands East NPC’

On Monday (2 Feb), international observers got a glimpse of a scam centre operating on the Cambodian border with Thailand. The inspection was part of an “open house” organised by the Thai military.

The scam centre had a mock of a ‘Woodlands East NPC’. According to Khaosod English, the goal of the open house was to allow international observers to see the extent of operations taking place inside Cambodia.

Scam centre had mock police stations and banks from around the world

Observers included military representatives from Malaysia and Vietnam, as well as representatives from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

To target people from all over the world, these scam centres built replicas of police stations and banks, lending their lies an air of credibility. The sites inspected were near the Chong Chom border crossing, which connects Thailand’s Surin province to Cambodia.

Much of the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia during border clashes last year occurred in that vicinity.

Photos published by Thai media show the interior of the complex, which includes replicas of international police stations from Brazil, Australia, and Singapore.

In particular, the Singaporean police station appears to be a replica of the Woodlands East NPC, located near the checkpoint between Malaysia and Singapore. It was not stated why scammers picked this particular station.

Thai military claims to have a trove of evidence of fraud

In addition to the replicas, Thai police claimed they also possess evidence of the illegal operations. They found victim lists, police uniforms, and many more items that indicated an organised operation.

The Thai military intelligence chief said that an estimated 10,000 individuals were operating from the complex before border clashes forced them to evacuate.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Also read: Bank linked to alleged Cambodia scam syndicate liquidated, S’pore court blocks bid to release funds



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TOP News on Facebook.

