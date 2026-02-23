Man claims stall at M’sia mall ‘scams’ elderly by pressuring them to buy appliances worth S$1.3K

Stall staff allegedly scammed elderly man by pressuring him into buying appliance without consulting family

A man has come forward on Threads claiming that a booth at a shopping mall in Malaysia had scammed an elderly man by pressuring him to purchase a high-priced home appliance.

In the post on Sunday (22 Feb), the user said that a senior citizen had fallen victim to fraud when he was forced to buy kitchenware items priced over RM4,000 (S$1,300).

“Their modus operandi is to persuade and pressure so that victims make immediate payment without having time to talk to family members,” the original poster (OP) wrote.

He then urged everyone, especially those with elderly parents and grandparents at home, to be wary of such scams.

Netizens believe that the incident occurred at PKNS Bangi Complex in Selangor.

Men confront stall staff over alleged scam

One of the videos the OP posted shows at least two men arguing with a woman, who is understood to be one of the staff at the booth selling home appliances.

A security guard was also present, trying to mediate between the parties involved.

The woman strongly denied the allegations, raising her voice during the argument.

When told to lodge a complaint with management, the men said they had already done so and were allegedly advised to “record everything”.

The woman also accused the man of bringing people to attack them, saying things like “I came here to sell, then you want to fight.”

As the men were leaving to speak to the management, one of them told the woman that many people were already talking about their stall on Facebook, to which she responded by insulting his appearance.

The OP also posted a video showing a catalogue of the booth’s products, with different home appliances worth over RM4,000 each.

In the background, a man can be heard alleging that the products were outdated but still sold at high prices.

Fortunately, the men were able to retrieve the old man’s money, Kisa Dunia reported.

Netizens share similar scam experiences

The incident sparked outrage online, with several netizens claiming they or their parents had encountered similar schemes.

One user alleged that the same woman had scammed her mother of RM4,000 by promising to deliver a water filter that never arrived.

Another commenter pointed out that one of the vacuum cleaners on sale was priced comparably to premium brands such as Dyson.

Many also urged the OP to report the incident to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN).

