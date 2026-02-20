Cai Shen Ye mascot selling S$2 lucky numbers to elderly at Boon Keng sparks scam concerns

Woman questions if Cai Shen Ye selling ‘lucky numbers’ in Boon Keng is targeting elderly

A 30-year-old media professional has raised concerns after spotting a Cai Shen Ye, or the Chinese God of Wealth, mascot selling “lucky numbers” for S$2 at a hawker centre in Boon Keng on the third day of Chinese New Year.

In a TikTok post shared on Thursday (19 Feb), Renae recounted seeing the mascot roaming alone and offering sets of four numbers — commonly associated with the 4D lottery game — scribbled on scraps of paper.

She questioned whether it was a scam targeting the elderly, or simply a hustle, captioning the post “Scam or nah?”.

Spotted on Day 3 of CNY

Renae told MS News that she saw the mascot on Thursday (19 Feb) at around 12.10pm.

She works in the Boon Keng area and was heading out with colleagues to buy lunch when the sight caught her attention.

“This was my first time seeing such a sight after working in that area for over seven years,” she said.

Initially, she assumed it was a festive roving mascot organised by a company to spread cheer. However, she soon noticed that the mascot was alone.

“There was no minder or assistant, which you usually would see,” she explained. “Like a proper staff member to help steer them around.”

She also assumed that the mascot was simply posing for photos with elderly residents.

But she then saw an uncle hand over money and receive something in return.

That was when she realised the mascot was selling something.

‘Lucky Number S$2’

When Renae passed by the mascot again at about 12.29pm, she saw the person approaching elderly patrons more actively.

Renae noticed the mascot counting a “pretty significant handful” of S$2 notes in a plastic ingot container.

A sign stuck to the container read “LUCKY NUMBER $2” and “马票字” (4D numbers).

She later observed that the “lucky numbers” were simply four digits scribbled in blue ink on small pieces of scrap paper.

At one point, she saw the mascot drop a S$2 note while counting. Another uncle picked it up and returned it, saying in Mandarin, “You dropped this.”

Renae also noted that the person inside the costume appeared drenched in sweat.

Before she left, she saw the mascot hand a set of numbers to an uncle for free, seemingly without collecting payment, possibly due to fatigue.

Did not hear any claims made

Renae did not speak to the mascot directly and did not hear any explicit claims that the numbers would increase the chances of winning 4D.

Her observations were limited to what she saw — the exchange of cash for handwritten four-digit numbers.

For Renae, her concerns were shaped in part by personal experience.

She shared that several of her family members had struggled with 4D gambling in the past, leading to serious financial and personal consequences.

“I witnessed all these while I was still a child,” she said, describing incidents involving debt and theft within the family.

Having worked in Boon Keng for years, she also noted that the area has a high population of elderly residents.

“I was feeling torn,” she admitted. “On one hand, the elderly are definitely vulnerable and should be protected from potential scammers.”

On the other hand, she acknowledged that some might argue it is “just S$2”, and that people who buy 4D tickets are already aware that there is no guarantee of winning.

Raising awareness

Renae said she was not in a position to decide whether the act constituted a scam.

However, she felt it was important to raise awareness.

“While it’s not my place to cast the decision of whether this is legit a scam, or right or wrong, I should at least raise awareness about it,” she said.

She added that if it were her own grandparents or relatives, she would advise them not to spend money on such tactics.

MS News has reached out to Jalan Besar Town Council for comment.

