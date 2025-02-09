Largest scam group in Myanmar allegedly holds grand CNY gala to boost abductee’s morale

Reports said the gala was held to challenge the crackdowns held by several countries against their human trafficking business.

By - 9 Feb 2025, 4:55 pm

Largest scam cartel group in Myanmar allegedly holds grand CNY gala

Asia Pacific City, one of the largest scam groups in Myawaddy, Myanmar, allegedly held a grand Spring Festival Gala during Chinese New Year (CNY).

Source: Douyin

In a video of the event that circulated Douyin earlier this month, two people could be seen on the brightly lit stage, thanking their leaders for their wisdom and expressing their wishes for “greater success”.

The celebration also included a lion dance and a group of women dancing to the hit song “APT”.

Source: Douyin

Scam group held grand CNY gala to boost abductee’s morale

According to a CTWANT report, the grand CNY gala was held to create an illusion of success to boost the morale of their employees, which included the people they had abducted.

Source: Douyin

Additionally, the gala was held to challenge the crackdowns held by several countries against their human trafficking business, Guangming reported.

By doing this, they could attract more fraudsters to do business in the area.

Thailand cut off power in Myanmar days after gala

However, recent reports of Chinese nationals being abducted into Myanmar have put pressure on the country’s government as well as neighbouring Thailand.

Days after the gala, Thai authorities cut off the power, as well as internet services and fuel supply, in areas near the Thai-Myanmar border, including Myawaddy.

According to CTWANT, Thailand had suffered losses of up to THB 80 million (S$3.2 million) due to fraud activities in Myanmar.As such, the Thai government cut off the energy supply in the country in an attempt to combat fraud.

Thailand cuts off power, internet & fuel in 3 areas in Myanmar to combat human trafficking

Featured image adapted from Douyin.

