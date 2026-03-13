221 people investigated over scams linked to more than 1,080 cases in S’pore, victims lost over S$5.3M

Islandwide operation targets scammers and money mules

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted a two-week enforcement operation from 26 Feb to 11 March, investigating 221 individuals suspected of involvement in scams.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and all seven Police Land Divisions identified 136 men and 85 women, aged between 17 and 81, believed to be linked to more than 1,080 cases.

These include e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation, investment schemes, and rental scams.

Overall, victims reportedly lost over S$5.3 million.

Serious penalties for offenders

Those under investigation may face charges for cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence.

Cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act can also lead to up to 10 years in jail and fines of up to S$500,000, or both.

Moreover, providing a payment service without a licence under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019 may result in a fine of up to S$125,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Scam syndicate members face mandatory caning under new rules

Authorities have implemented harsher penalties for scam syndicate members since 30 Dec 2025.

Scammers and recruiters now face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes, while scam mules who assist by laundering proceeds, providing SIM cards, or supplying Singpass credentials may be caned at the discretion of the court for up to 12 strokes.

This includes offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act, the Computer Misuse Act, and certain SIM-card-related offences.

Reach out to relevant channels

The police stressed that anyone found to be involved in scams will be held accountable.

Under the Facility Restriction Framework, individuals linked to mule-related offences — whether under investigation, assessed to be at risk, warned, prosecuted, or convicted — may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further involvement.

Members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799 for more information on scams.

Those with information on scams may call the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept confidential.

