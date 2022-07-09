SCDF Gets About 760 Emergency Calls Daily, Public Urged To Dial Only For Critical Cases

SCDF Saw Increase In Emergency Calls Over Past Few Weeks, Warns Of Ambulance Response Delays

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) provides life-saving assistance to people from all walks of life in Singapore.

If they find themselves overwhelmed, it could have fatal consequences for those who need urgent medical help.

That’s why it’s dangerous that the number of emergency calls have been increasing to an average of 760 per day.

The public has thus been urged to call 995 only for life-threatening or emergency cases.

High of 810 calls in 1 day

In a Facebook post on Friday (8 Jul), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) released some alarming statistics.

In the first week of July, they fielded 760 emergency calls per day on average.

On at least one day, they received a high of 810 emergency calls.

SCDF emergency calls on upward trend since April

In fact, the number of emergency calls has been on an upward trend since April.

According to an SCDF chart, the figure went down from a high of 890 in February to about 600 in April.

But April saw a steady increase till June, and then a steep rise to early July.

This is compared with the average number of calls per day before Covid-19, which was a relatively low 550.

SCDF warns of delays in ambulance response

If the number of emergency calls continues to go up, the available manpower will be strained.

Thus, the SCDF warned that delays in ambulance response may be experienced by the public.

This is especially if the medical incident is “less critical”, they said.

Don’t call 995 for non-critical incidents

The public can help by not calling 995 when the medical incident at hand is non-critical.

This will ensure the SCDF can provide swift help to genuine emergency cases.

A critical case is defined as one that is life-threatening or involving emergency medical services.

Examples are breathlessness or drowsiness, severe bleeding from injuries or loss of consciousness.

Here’s the full list from the SCDF:

That means simply having a high fever is not a critical illness.

SCDF to manage rise in emergency calls

To alleviate the situation, the SCDF has put in place certain measures, including:

ambulance deployment will be optimised and adjusted accordingly to areas with a high rate of emergency calls the response to critical life-threatening medical emergencies (i.e. those listed above) will continue to be prioritised if a patient is assessed by paramedics to have a non-emergency medical condition, they won’t be sent to hospital

Otherwise, 995 call takers, paramedics and frontliners are doing their best to send genuine emergency cases to hospital as quickly as possible.

Hope healthcare heroes stand steadfast

The unexplained increase in emergency calls is concerning.

Having hopefully come through the worst of Covid-19, this is unfortunately yet another development that’s straining on Singapore’s healthcare system.

We thank our healthcare heroes for their service and pray they will stand steadfast in the face of the onslaught.

In the meantime, we should remember to avoid calling for an ambulance unless someone truly needs it.

