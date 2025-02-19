SCDF to start hiring foreigners to address manpower shortage & growing demands

SCDF to start hiring foreigners from Mar 2025

In an unprecedented move, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be hiring foreigners to address a shortage in local manpower and growing demands.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim announced the move while speaking at an event on Tuesday (18 Feb).

In his speech, Associate Professor Faishal stated that the SCDF is currently facing a shortage of local manpower in the roles of paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

To address the manpower shortage and growing demand, SCDF will start hiring foreigners from Mar 2025 to complement the existing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workforce, which comprises Singaporeans and permanent residents.

“The SCDF will first look to expand the recruitment pool for the EMS from ASEAN countries,” said Prof Faishal.

“Suitable foreign hires” will also undergo “rigorous training” to ensure they can provide the level of service and professionalism that’s in accordance with SCDF’s protocols.

Nearly half of SCDF’s emergency calls are from patients 65 years & above

Prof Faishal stated that Singapore’s ageing population has presented “tremendous challenges” for SCDF and its EMS crew.

Today, nearly 50% of all EMS calls are from patients aged 65 and above. This figure is expected to increase beyond this year.

In addition to hiring foreigners, SCDF will also continue to build up its ambulance fleet resources, said Prof Faishal.

Also read: SCDF ambulance response time to take up to 20 minutes for non-emergency calls, other initiatives to follow

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.