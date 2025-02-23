SCDF works non-stop for 4 days to extinguish Kranji fire, fire engine & crew still remaining

SCDF scaling down resources after putting out Kranji fire

On Wednesday (19 Feb), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a massive fire that broke out in a warehouse at Kranji Crescent.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (23 Feb) afternoon, SCDF said it had finally extinguished the fire after working round-the-clock for about four days.

Pockets of fire in Kranji warehouse had to be doused: SCDF

The fire involved waste materials in the warehouse which measured about 50m by 50m.

Explaining why the operation took so long, SCDF said its officers had to douse “deep-seated pockets of fire within the waste heaps”.

At the height of the operation, six water jets, four unmanned firefighting machines and a Combined Platform Ladder were deployed to contain the fire.

While the fire had been largely extinguished by the evening of 19 Feb, the operation was expected to be prolonged due to the pockets of fire.

SCDF fire engine & crew to remain at Kranji fire site

SCDF is now scaling down resources, it said.

While the fire has been extinguished, a fire engine and crew will remain at the premises as a precautionary measure, to watch over the area that was affected by the fire.

“SCDF will also progressively hand over the site to the premises owner for their recovery operations,” it added.

Blaze caught attention of many on 19 Feb

On Wednesday, the blaze caught the attention of many in the area, who posted videos and photos of the scene on social media.

Officers at the scene faced difficulties in extinguishing the flames, according to eyewitness Syafix Ameer.

A person from the warehouse was also conveyed to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

3 fires at the facility from 2018-2024

The SCDF had responded to three fires at the facility from 2018 to 2024, it told The Straits Times.

It was also cited seven times for fire safety violations during the same period.

The Building and Construction Authority ordered its owner to close access on Friday (21 Feb) after finding that a metal roof and part of another roof had collapsed after the fire.

The space is occupied by recycling and waste management company Wah & Hua, whose Chief Executive Officer Melissa Tan is rumoured to be a potential People’s Action Party candidate in the upcoming General Election.

Also read: Rumoured PAP candidate’s role as CEO of Kranji blaze recycling firm sparks online chatter, was with Wah & Hua 20 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook and Facebook.