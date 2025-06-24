SCDF to showcase emergency response capabilities at NDP as part of mobile column display

SCDF to showcase full spectrum of emergency response capabilities at NDP 2025

As Singapore prepares to celebrate its 60th birthday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will showcase its full emergency response capabilities in this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) Mobile Column display.

This year’s Mobile Column will debut a new format, combining an aerial flypast over the Padang with a maritime display at Marina Bay and a traditional drive-past on St Andrew’s Road.

SCDF to showcase assets at NDP Mobile Column

Returning to the Padang for the first time since 2019, the Mobile Column will feature a wide range of SCDF assets, including its latest generation of vehicles.

Among the highlights is the debut of the 2nd Generation Medical Support Vehicle (MSV), a cutting-edge addition to SCDF’s emergency fleet equipped for mass casualty incidents.

Paramedic specialist SGT2 Christopher Leong from Yishun Fire Station, who will command the MSV vehicle, expressed his excitement:

I feel honoured and proud to be part of the NDP SG60 Mobile Column… Having admired the Mobile Column since childhood, I volunteered for this opportunity.

“Representing one of SCDF’s newest and most advanced vehicles is truly meaningful, especially knowing it plays a critical role in saving lives,” he added.

Firefighter to appear alongside father and brother at NDP

Also making his NDP debut is SGT3 Khairul Azhar Bin Khairudin, a Fire Biker with Yishun Fire Station.3

He’ll be joining his father and brother in SCDF’s “Generation to Generation” segment, making his appearance extra special.

SGT3 Khairul said: “It’s a profoundly proud moment knowing that my entire family will be involved in this year’s NDP.”

“This experience showcases our family’s dedication, making it a deeply personal and significant occasion for us all.”

Other SCDF crowd favourites will also be on show at the parade. This includes the 6th Generation Light Fire Attack Vehicle, also commonly known as the “Red Rhino.”

Built for agility in urban environments, it will be accompanied by the 2nd Generation Red Rhino Robot (3R 2.0), reinforcing SCDF’s commitment to innovation in emergency response.

Visitors to this year’s NDP can look forward to seeing SCDF officers and vehicles up close as they roll past, highlighting the skills, technology, and spirit that power our civil defence.

