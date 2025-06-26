SCDF commissions next-gen Marine Rescue Vessel, Minister Edwin Tong attends as Guest-of-Honour

Edwin Tong in attendance as SCDF commissions second-generation Marine Rescue Vessel

On Wednesday (25 June), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officially commissioned its next-generation Marine Rescue Vessel (MRV), the Blue Dolphin, in a launch ceremony held at the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club.

According to a Facebook post by the SCDF on the same day, the event was graced by Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, who served as Guest-of-Honour.

In a symbolic christening, Mrs Tong acted as Lady Patron, officially inducting the Blue Dolphin into service.

New Marine Rescue Vessel comes with enhancements

Designed to strengthen Singapore’s maritime emergency response, the Blue Dolphin, a second-generation Marine Rescue Vessel (MRV2G), will operate out of West Coast Marine Fire Station.

The vessel marks a major leap forward in SCDF’s sea rescue capabilities.

Key enhancements include:

Integrated Command Post to enhance command and control during major incidents

Advanced Navigational System for precise vessel handling

Launch and Recovery System for improved deployment of the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat during marine firefighting and search and rescue operations

Solar charging system and biofuel-compatible engines for better sustainability

The MRV2G is the result of a multi-agency collaboration between the SCDF, the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), and Penguin Shipyard International.

Their joint effort reflects Singapore’s whole-of-government approach in tackling evolving maritime safety threats.

