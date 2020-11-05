SCDF NSF Steals Ambulance From Sengkang Fire Station & Visited Girlfriend

Most often than not, driving to your significant other’s place to give them a ride is often seen as a romantic gesture.

But when a stolen ambulance is involved, it’s more criminal than sweet.

On Wednesday (4 Nov), an NSF with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was charged for stealing an ambulance and subsequently driving it to visit his girlfriend.

If found guilty of theft, he faces up to 7 years’ jail and a possible fine.

SCDF NSF stole ambulance at around 3am from Sengkang Fire Station

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 21-year-old visited Sengkang Fire Station in the wee hours of 12 Mar while dressed in an emergency medical services (EMS) shirt.

He reportedly told an officer that he was an off-duty EMS officer, and needed to speak with a colleague inside.

The SCDF NSF then took the opportunity to steal an ambulance which was parked at the bay.

You might wonder how he got hold of the vehicle’s keys in the first place. Well, it’s apparently SCDF’s SOP for the vehicle’s key to be left inside the ignition, which enables for a swifter response when an emergency occurs.

But instead of attending to an emergency situation, the NSF allegedly drove to a Punggol condominium – around 4km away – to visit his girlfriend staying there.

Perhaps it was a relationship ’emergency’.

Firefighters deployed to locate ambulance

When he reached the condo, the NSF even turned on the flickering ’emergency lights’ in order to deceive the security guard into thinking it was a medical emergency.

1 hour later, SCDF officers at Sengkang Fire Station discovered that the ambulance had gone missing and deployed firefighters to locate the vehicle, reports ST.

They later found the ambulance in the Punggol condominium and the NSF was subsequently detained.

Faces up to 7 years’ jail for theft

On Wednesday (4 Nov), the NSF pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and cheating, reports ST.

He also faces another separate charge of causing hurt to a person through a rash act in relation to an incident where he allegedly hit a taxi driver in Tampines.

For theft and cheating, the teen faces up to 7 and 3 years in jail respectively. He could also be fined.

However, the 21-year-old reportedly suffers from schizophrenic disorder.

In light of this, the court has ordered him to be assessed to determine if he’s suitable for probation and mandatory treatment order (MTO).

Hope he learns his lesson

It’s not every day that we hear about someone stealing an ambulance for their own private matters.

We hope the NSF learns his lesson and seeks the necessary medical treatment should he needs it.

