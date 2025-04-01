SCDF rescuers find no survivors after 36-hour search across 8 sites in aftermath of Myanmar earthquake

No survivors found by SCDF rescuers after 36-hour Myanmar quake search

Singapore’s elite Operation Lionheart rescuers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have found no survivors after an exhaustive 36-hour search across eight disaster sites in Myanmar, following the catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake on 28 March.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on 31 Mar that its 80-member team collaborated with Myanmar’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and the fire department at seven locations in Naypyitaw and one in Mandalay over the past 36 hours.

The team was divided into two teams, the rescuers operated in shifts, ensuring continuous search-and-rescue efforts while ensuring officers had adequate rest.

SCDF said that for such large scale disasters, the NDMO coordinated search and rescue efforts to optimise resources and prevent duplication of efforts.

Currently, several international rescue teams, including Singapore’s, are still conducting operations in Naypyidaw, while others focus on Mandalay.

Despite the lack of new survivors found, the Singapore team remains committed to ongoing search efforts.

One man rescued from a collapsed building earlier

Earlier in the mission, on 30 March, Operation Lionheart rescuers assisted in the dramatic rescue of a man trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed three-storey building in Naypyidaw.

The SCDF team, which deployed to Myanmar on 29 March, consists of highly skilled personnel, including doctors, paramedics, specialists, and search dogs.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam noted on 31 Mar that 48 out of the 80 members deployed are Muslims, who sacrificed time with their loved ones to assist in Myanmar’s rescue efforts during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In separate events on the same day, Mr. Shanmugam and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli expressed their gratitude to the team for their efforts.

Mr Shanmugam said: “It is a very noble act to go out there and help other people far away.”

Netizens express gratitude & pray for team’s safety

Online, Singaporeans have expressed deep gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of the Operation Lionheart team.

One commenter expressed gratitude for the compassionate humanitarian contributions and support for Myanmar.

Another Facebook user commended the SCDF officers for their bravery and dedication to the search and rescue operation in Myanmar.

The earthquake in Myanmar has killed about 2,000 people and impacted Thailand, Vietnam, and China.

