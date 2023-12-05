Man In SCDF Shirt Allegedly Steals E-Bike From Toa Payoh HDB, Authorities Investigating

Man In SCDF Shirt Allegedly Steals E-Bike After Walking Along Toa Payoh HDB Corridor Suspiciously

When we think of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), images of brave officers fighting fires and saving lives come to mind.

However, a Toa Payoh resident’s recent encounter with a man dressed in an SCDF T-shirt coincided with the theft of his e-bike.

The victim’s surveillance footage showed the man walking suspiciously along the corridor before making away with the mobility device.

Afterwards, the resident somehow got in touch with the alleged thief and successfully recovered his e-bike, albeit with some damage.

The SCDF and the police are currently investigating the incident.

Man in SCDF shirt fumbles with e-bike along corridor

Earlier this week, TikTok user @ajackelfyan shared footage of the alleged theft on the social media platform.

@ajackelfyan Bastard caught in the act stealing a friend’s SR2 ebike at Toa Payoh Blk 122 approximately at 1.20am on 2nd December…Please help to locate him…Managed to find out name goes under Wee Keong,an AWOL SCDF personnel too… ♬ Speed Race (Remastered 2021) – Dj Josoa

Based on the timestamp on the footage, the incident occurred at about 1.20am last Saturday (2 Dec). The OP added that it happened at his friend’s HDB apartment in Toa Payoh.

At the start of the clip, a man in a navy SCDF shirt can be seen examining an e-bike parked outside the resident’s house.

He then reaches his hand out towards the front handle of the e-bike and fumbles with one of the controls, turning on a blue light in the process.

Man in SCDF shirt drags e-bike away

After disappearing for a few seconds, the man returns and proceeds to walk back and forth suspiciously along the corridor.

He stops outside the victim’s apartment a while later and inspects the e-bike, even bending down as if to examine if the device is locked or secured.

The man then extracts a black box — reportedly a charger — near the rear of the e-bike and walks down the corridor, away from the CCTV’s view.

He comes back again moments later and drags the e-bike away.

Victim gets in touch with alleged thief, finds e-bike abandoned & damaged

Speaking to 8world News, the victim, Lin Zhengang (transliterated from Chinese), said he works as a part-time food delivery rider and felt “nervous” when he found his e-bike had been stolen.

He claimed that he had never seen the man before.

As for why the e-bike was left unlocked along the corridor, Mr Lin explained that it required a key to start.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he forgot to retrieve the key on the day of the incident.

After the alleged theft, Mr Lin sought help from other delivery riders in a WhatsApp group and shared the CCTV footage on social media.

He later received a private message from a man who claimed to be the alleged thief’s friend.

The individual claimed that Mr Lin had uploaded a picture of him and requested the post to be taken down.

Mr Lin found this rather peculiar. He told 8world News that he had uploaded two pictures in addition to the CCTV footage and that they were of the same person, the thief.

As such, he rejected the person’s request and asked to meet them in person.

The other party, however, turned down this offer, claiming that his friend had already sold the bike to a stranger.

By then, Mr Lin had already started suspecting that he was communicating with the alleged thief himself.

After applying some ‘pressure’, Mr Lin successfully got the other party to admit they were the thief.

The thief also told Mr Lin that he had damaged the e-bike and that it was abandoned in Mandai.

Mr Lin has since retrieved the e-bike and intends to send it for repairs.

In response to MS News‘ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they were aware of the CCTV footage in question.

SCDF is currently working to verify if the person is an SCDF personnel.

The police have also been alerted to the case.

