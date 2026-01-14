SCDF system that prioritises traffic lights for ambulances sees over 2,500 activations since July 2024

SCDF expands implementation of system that prioritises traffic lights for ambulances near hospitals

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) recently announced the continued implementation of the Traffic Priority System (TPS) for ambulances.

SCDF stated that the Phase 1 Implementation since July 2024 has seen “positive operational outcomes”.

TPS provides traffic light priority for ambulances at selected traffic junctions, typically near hospitals for the “final mile” of casualty conveyance.

Co-developed with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and HTXSG, the system uses an electronic transponder in the vehicle to transition traffic lights at these junctions.

It typically occurs within 200 metres of TPS-enabled junctions and facilitates speed for ambulances conveying patients with life-threatening conditions.

Phase 1 of the implementation occurred on 15 July 2024 at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Over the next 3 months, the TPS activated 76 times for life-threatening medical emergencies across three nearby routes.

The traffic priority resulted in an average saved time of one minute and 40 seconds per conveyance.

In 2025, these seven other public hospitals had the TPS rolled out to nearby junctions:

National University Hospital

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Changi General Hospital

Singapore General Hospital

Sengkang General Hospital

Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Woodlands Hospital

As of 13 Jan 2026, the TPS recorded more than 2,500 activations and achieved average time savings of up to 1 minute 57 seconds per conveyance.

SCDF deemed the operational outcomes “positive” and will thus continue reviewing and expanding deployment of the TPS to suitable locations.

