S’pore motorcyclist clears traffic for ambulance on CTE, receives thanks from operator & praise from netizens

Motorcyclist honks at cars on CTE so they would make way for ambulance

Noticing that a private ambulance was struggling get through heavy traffic on the Central Expressway (CTE), a motorcyclist decided to help clear the path for the emergency vehicle.

His actions, which were depicted in a viral TikTok video on Thursday (25 Dec), were received with gratitude by the healthcare group and praise from netizens.

Ambulance tries to overtake traffic on ‘really jammed’ CTE

In the clip, the netizen named Nixon Teo said he saw the ambulance trying to get through a “really jammed expressway”.

It showed the ambulance, with its lights flashing, travelling in the far-right lane but having to slow down for traffic blocking its way.

Mr Teo observed that the ambulance was trying to overtake, but the jam was “really bad”.

Motorcyclist helps clear way for ambulance on CTE

Thus, the motorcyclist decided to take up a little “side quest”.

He overtook the ambulance and filtered to lane 1 ahead of it, then sounded the horn while passing the vehicles in front on the right, so they would filter to the left.

This helped clear the way for the ambulance to get to its destination more quickly.

Another motorcycle with a J-plate, which could mean it is foreign-registered, appeared to help him by travelling between lanes so that vehicles would not obstruct the ambulance.

He thus thanked the other motorcyclist for their assistance.

Netizens praise motorcyclist

Mr Teo’s actions were praised by netizens, a few of whom were touched that he might have saved a life.

Others felt that the drivers should have given way to the ambulance in the first place, so he wouldn’t have had to do this.

Some were concered that he would get into trouble with the authorities.

Ambulance operator thanks motorcyclist

Mr Teo’s help was certainly appreciated by Medlink Healthcare Group (MHG), an operator of private ambulance services.

In a comment on his video, MHG thanked him for his “quick thinking” that “truly made a difference” during an emergency.

In response, to Mr Teo said in a subsequent post that it was “very much welcomed”.

“It was a fun side quest assisting your ambulance on their main quest!” he also quipped.

