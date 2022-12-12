PM Anwar’s Traffic Convoy Gives Way To Ambulance On Highway, Praised For Being Considerate

TikTok Video Of Anwar Ibrahim’s Traffic Convoy Giving Way To Ambulance Goes Viral

Since becoming the Prime Minister (PM) of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim has won the hearts of his people. Not just for his determination to focus on improving the country’s welfare, but for his considerate behaviour as well.

Recently, a video of his traffic convoy giving way to an ambulance on a highway went viral on TikTok, garnering praise from users.

This is a stark difference from the time netizens slammed former PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s traffic convoy for not giving way to an ambulance.

PM Anwar Ibrahim’s traffic convoy gives way to ambulance

The scene was captured on a dashcam and later uploaded to TikTok. According to the timestamp, it occurred on 9 Dec at 7.54am.

In the video, an ambulance is seen travelling ahead of PM Anwar’s traffic convoy on a highway.

Calling PM Anwar “the best”, the OP praised him and his convoy for giving way to the ambulance.

The post has since gone viral, with many similarly commending the PM as well.

Earlier controversy with former PM

The video also reminded some netizens of a less wholesome incident late last year.

Back in December 2021, footage of then-Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s traffic convoy not giving way to an ambulance sparked outrage.

Selangor police later addressed the matter, claiming that the lead vehicle of the convoy had been approaching the intersection at the same time as an ambulance and a four-wheel-drive.

As such, they made the decision to prioritise the convoy, allowing it to go ahead in place of the ambulance. This was to prevent a potential traffic accident from occurring.

Netizens, however, were far from pleased with the justification. Many took to social media to slam Mr Ismail and the police for not prioritising the ambulance instead.

