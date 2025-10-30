M’sia school demolishes toilet walls to stop students from vaping & smoking in cubicles

School demolishes toilet walls to curb vaping and smoking among students

Regardless of country, students tend to hide their misbehaviour in toilets — away from the prying eyes of their teachers and schoolmates.

Recently, in an effort to stop students from vaping and smoking inside its cubicles, a secondary school in Johor, Malaysia, decided to demolish parts of the walls enclosing the toilet.

Dr Muhamad Khairul Anuar Bin Hussin, the principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Air Tawar in Kota Tinggi, shared photos of the school’s “Open Toilet Trial Project” on Tuesday (28 Oct).

According to WeirdKaya, having open layouts for school toilets is a suggestion that is often proposed to curb students from making mischief.

Principal threatens to remove half the cubicle walls if activities continue

In a Facebook post announcing the initiative, Dr Muhamad cautioned students that he may take it a step further if students continue to smoke or vape in the premises.

He said that he will have the existing cubicle structures “cut in half” such that their heads will be seen outside even when they are squatting.

“I walk my talk,” wrote Dr Muhamad.

In the photos attached, it can be seen that the outer walls of two toilets were demolished, allowing people outside to see their wash areas.

However, each cubicle still has all of its walls and a door for privacy.

There is also red and white tape put up outside each toilet, suggesting that construction is still ongoing.

Many are supportive of open toilet layouts in schools

Many expressed their support for the open toilet layout and praised Dr Muhamad for implementing it in his school.

One user even called him “the teacher that the new generation [needs]”.

However, others believe some parents would not like the idea due to privacy concerns.

A netizen recommended installing smoke detectors instead, but the principal replied that these cannot detect vape use.

Meanwhile, others said this has similarly been implemented in their schools as early as 2009, and while it lessened vape and cigarette use, such activities continued.

