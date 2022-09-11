People Scream For Ice Cream At Funan McDonald’s, Some Sound Like They’re Going Through Something

People Scream For Free Ice Cream At Funan McDonald’s

It seems many will do anything for a free ice cream from McDonald’s — including sing, dance, and even scream until our lungs give out.

McDonald’s at Funan mall recently had a promotion allowing customers to scream for a free Hershey’s ice cream. As a result, Singaporeans tried their luck to get free delicious dessert.

A video of their screams has since gone viral on TikTok, many expressing their awe at the admittedly hilarious sight of customers hollering at the digital kiosk.

@yukianggia Replying to @Aisyah Siti Arum Sho serius nanya: orang Asia kenapa, sih? 🤣🤣🤣 ♬ Bad Habits – eydrey

People scream at Funan McDonald’s for free ice cream

Posting to TikTok on 2 Sep, TikTok user @yukianggia shared the humorous scene.

In the video, numerous customers line up to scream at Funan McDonald’s e-kiosk for a free Hershey’s ice cream. Once they’d reached a certain decibel level, they would be able to enjoy the dessert.

The most popular among the participants was a student who gave it his all, screaming with all his might into the e-kiosk.

Throwing his hands down and spasming, he truly looks as if he’s about to explode.

His deafening shout manages to reach the required decibel level within seconds and even scare a passer-by.

Another customer’s attempt was also pretty admirable, causing everyone behind them to dissolve into laughter.

The promotion was thus undeniably a treat in more ways than one for the stressed folk of Singapore.

TikTok users express hilarity at strange sight

The video has since become viral on TikTok with more than one million likes. After all, not every day do we see Singaporeans screaming their frustrations out on a digital kiosk.

A few users noted that the student must have tapped into a higher power for such a level of a scream.

That, or he was just going through something.

We can certainly relate — some days make us want to shout at the top of our lungs too.

Other users praised the ingenuity behind the promotion, lamenting that they also wanted to participate and let out their stress there.

Indeed, this is one of the rare times we can get away with hollering like a lunatic at a digital kiosk, and then be rewarded for it.

Kudos to Funan McDonald’s for creative promotion

Needless to say, Funan McDonald’s promotion was a hit with Singaporeans and people all over TikTok.

Not to mention, it was also an excellent way to re-introduce Hershey’s iconic desserts back into the fast food chain.

If you have the time today, do drop down by McDonald’s to purchase one of their Hershey’s ice cream treats. You may not be able to scream for ice cream anymore, but you’d still be able to enjoy their scrumptious desserts.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.