‘I think Gigene Wong is to be blamed’: Redditor points at controversial candidate choices for SDP’s sweeping loss

In the wake of the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) crushing defeat in the 2025 General Election (GE2025), online discussions have erupted over whether the party’s choice of candidates, particularly Gigene Wong, cost them crucial votes.

A thread titled “SDP loss in GE2025: Is Gigene Wong to be blamed?” on r/SingaporeRaw has gained significant traction, with netizens debating if Gigene Wong’s racially charged remarks during a rally played a key role in the party’s downfall.

At a campaign event on 26 April, Wong referred to fellow SDP candidate Ariffin Sha using a racial Hokkien slur commonly aimed at Indian people. She also mispronounced his name as “elephant” and likened him to a “future Pritam Singh”, drawing widespread backlash.

The incident triggered public apologies from both Wong and SDP leader Dr Chee Soon Juan. But for many, the damage was already done.

In the Reddit discussion, the OP held nothing back, calling Wong’s performance “very poor” and a “sub-standard reflection of SDP values, attitudes and beliefs”.

They added that if she had not “screwed up”, SDP would have had “more credibility and class”.

“I think her horrible speech had a large negative impact… voters were simply not comfortable with SDP after that,” the OP concluded.

Netizens say SDP needs to ‘relook at their recruitment strategy’

While not all agreed that Wong alone was responsible, many netizens pointed fingers at the SDP’s overall candidate selection process. One wrote that the party urgently needed to “relook their recruitment strategy”.

Another questioned the choice of Ariffin Sha as a candidate in the Yew Tee-Marsiling GRC, given his connection with wakeupsg, a news platform previously under scrutiny.

Some pointed to structural challenges in specific constituencies. One user attributed Dr Paul Tambyah’s loss in Bukit Panjang SMC to PAP incumbent Liang Eng Hwa’s strong local support.

Still, Gigene Wong remained a focal point in discussions. One Redditor bluntly called her the “final nail in the coffin”.

Meanwhile, another said the lasting damage would be to the SDP’s “ability to attract talents in the future”.

Other Redditors say they ‘feel bad’ for Chee Soon Juan

Despite the backlash, some netizens expressed sympathy for SDP chief Dr Chee Soon Juan, whose tireless campaigning was praised even by detractors.

The SDP’s performance in the election saw them lose all contested seats, including key battlegrounds like Bukit Panjang and Sembawang West. The party’s campaign had been marked by daily rallies and a focus on issues such as the cost of living and healthcare reforms.

In another Reddit post titled “I feel bad for Dr Chee”, the OP lamented, “I wish he was more careful about selection of his candidates… and really wonder if he would have done that little bit better to win if his party member didn’t drop that racial slur.”

The post has since gained over a thousand upvotes and more than 200 comments, with many echoing the sentiment.

Meanwhile, another commenter said that the party’s two controversial candidates — Gigene Wong and Ariffin Sha — for the Yew Tee-Marsiling GRC “might have tipped the scale”.

