SDP shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120km walk sold for S$150 each

"Not with slogans. Not with crowds. Just quiet strength and a deep love for Singapore," Dr Chee wrote referring to his 120km walk around Singapore.

By - 3 Jul 2025, 5:25 pm

Dr Chee’s 120km Walk the Talk shirts sold to raise funds for SDP

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) announced last Saturday (28 June) that it was releasing two signed T-shirts worn by its party’s Secretary-General Dr Chee Soon Juan during his ‘Walk The Talk 2025’ trek.

Priced at S$150 each, the shirts were sold out within a day.

Source: Chee Soon Juan and SDP on Instagram

Over three days from 6-8 June, Dr Chee walked 120km around Singapore to raise funds and awareness for his party.

Source: Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Facebook

The shirts feature SDP’s logo at the front, above Dr Chee’s signature in black.

Source: @cheesoonjuan on Instagram

Printed on the back is a graphic showing Singapore’s skyline and the words ‘Walk The Talk 2025’.

Source: @cheesoonjuan on Instagram

Each shirt was priced at $150, with proceeds going directly to support SDP’s programmes and initiatives.

Walked 120km around Singapore to raise funds

The Walk The Talk 2025 campaign ran from 6-8 June, during which Dr Chee trekked 120km around Singapore.

Source: Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Facebook

The party hoped to raise funds and rally support for SDP’s new campaign titled ‘Renew, Rebuild, Reignite’.

Over the three days, Dr Chee braved blazing heat and sudden downpours, often stopping to engage with residents along the way.

Source: Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Facebook

“You carried us forward, every step of the way,” he wrote in a 10 June post.

MS News has reached out to SDP for comment.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Democratic Party on Instagram and Chee Soon Juan on Facebook.

