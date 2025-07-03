SDP shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120km walk sold for S$150 each

Dr Chee’s 120km Walk the Talk shirts sold to raise funds for SDP

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) announced last Saturday (28 June) that it was releasing two signed T-shirts worn by its party’s Secretary-General Dr Chee Soon Juan during his ‘Walk The Talk 2025’ trek.

Priced at S$150 each, the shirts were sold out within a day.

Over three days from 6-8 June, Dr Chee walked 120km around Singapore to raise funds and awareness for his party.

The shirts feature SDP’s logo at the front, above Dr Chee’s signature in black.

Printed on the back is a graphic showing Singapore’s skyline and the words ‘Walk The Talk 2025’.

Each shirt was priced at $150, with proceeds going directly to support SDP’s programmes and initiatives.

Walked 120km around Singapore to raise funds

The Walk The Talk 2025 campaign ran from 6-8 June, during which Dr Chee trekked 120km around Singapore.

The party hoped to raise funds and rally support for SDP’s new campaign titled ‘Renew, Rebuild, Reignite’.

Over the three days, Dr Chee braved blazing heat and sudden downpours, often stopping to engage with residents along the way.

“You carried us forward, every step of the way,” he wrote in a 10 June post.

