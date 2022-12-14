Secondary 1 Posting Results Out On 21 Dec, Parents Can Access Them Online Or Via SMS

MOE Announces Release Of Secondary 1 Posting Results On 21 Dec

After the release of the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results on 23 Nov, parents and children began searching and applying for their dream secondary schools.

On Wednesday (14 Dec), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that the Secondary One posting results will be released at 9am on 21 Dec.

Parents can access the posting results online, via SMS, or through their child’s primary school.

Multiple ways to access Secondary 1 posting results

On results release day, parents may view their child’s Secondary One posting through the following channels:

SMS, if parents submitted their mobile number

S1-Internet System, using the child’s Birth Certificate number or foreign identification number and the S1 PIN.

School, by contacting their child’s primary school

After receiving the posting results, students do not need to report to their new secondary schools, said MOE.

Instead, they should refer to their new schools’ websites for further information, such as reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents who are on Parents Gateway (PG) will also receive instructions from their child’s new school from the afternoon that results are released.

New school year begins on 3 Jan 2023

The new school year starts on Tuesday, 3 Jan 2023. However, if students are unable to report on the first day due to valid reasons, they must inform their school directly to confirm their place.

Then, their school will reserve the place for them.

Parents can head to MOE’s S1 posting website for more information and about the S1-Internet System.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.