‘Grounded in common sense & national interests’: US Defence Secretary likened Lee Kuan Yew’s approach to Trump’s

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth likens Lee Kuan Yew’s approach to Trump’s

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has made comparisons between President Trump’s approach and that of Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew.

Delivering his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday (31 May), Hegseth said both men had approaches that were “grounded in common sense and national interests“.

He also acknowledged Mr Lee’s “pragmatic style”, which helped transform Singapore into a financial and innovative hub within three decades.

After opening his speech describing America’s approach to achieving peace through strength, the US defence secretary turned to what that meant for the Indo-Pacific region.

He said America will increase their focus on the region and use “common sense to preserve peace in the Indo-Pacific”. He then likened this approach by Trump to that of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

“I think this approach aligns well with the pragmatic style of Singapore’s legendary Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew,” Hegseth said.

“Like the late-Prime Minister, President Trump’s approach is grounded in common sense and national interests,” he continued.

He also said both “historic” men were willing to challenge old ways of doing things that no longer made sense.

“The results speak for themselves,” Hegseth said. He said Trump has led their European allies to strengthen their own military while also striking “new, fairer trade deals” for Americans.

Hegseth also praised Mr Lee’s “sage leadership, strategic vision” which turned Singapore into “one of the world’s great success stories”.

