Security guard in China dies during shift, called for help in work group chat before he died

33-year-old security guard in China dies during night shift

A 33-year-old security guard named Zeng Lingyun tragically passed away in a toilet during his night shift in Guangdong, China.

According to his sister, Zeng Min (pseudonym), she was informed of her brother’s death by Guangzhou police on the morning of 3 Aug.

“I didn’t expect this at all. He usually had a minor cold, but no serious illness,” Ms Zeng told Chinese news outlet Jimu News.

She also learned that her brother had asked for help in his work group chat before his death, reported Heilongjiang Daily.

Ms Zeng shared screenshots of the group chat, showing that around 5.30am on 3 Aug, her brother sent a voice message saying, “Help, something happened, I’m in the toilet, who can save me?”

Unfortunately, it took 40 minutes for a staff member from the security company to find him, and by then, Mr Zeng had already passed away.

Guangzhou Public Security Bureau provided a death certificate to Ms Zeng and her family, stating that the cause of Mr Zeng’s passing was sudden death.

Company has not classified death as work-related

The family of the deceased believes that since Mr Zeng died during his shift, the company should classify his death as work-related and provide due compensation.

However, the security company involved has not provided a clear resolution and has not yet confirmed that it was a work-related death.

Documents obtained by Heilongjiang Daily indicate that Guangdong Longxiang Guard Security Service Co. Ltd., headquartered in Liaobu, Dongguan City, is involved in the case. It also has two other branches in Dalang, Dongguan City, and Huizhou City.

According to the commercial query platform Tianyancha, the ultimate beneficiaries of all three companies are the legal representatives of Guangdong Longxiang Guard Security Service Co. Ltd., noted Heilongjiang Daily.

“The three companies are still pushing the issue back and forth,” Ms Zeng told the news outlet.

Company still coordinating the incident

On 17 Aug, Heilongjiang Daily contacted a representative from the Huizhou branch of the security company, who stated that they were in communication with government departments to coordinate the matter with Mr Zeng’s family.

The news outlet then learned from the relevant departments in Dongguan that due to the company where Mr Zeng signed his labour contract and the place of death not being in the local area, more materials require further coordination and verification.

Additionally, the company being an outsourcing company makes the situation more complicated, therefore the staff are still coordinating.

