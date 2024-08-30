Car found submerged in Seletar Country Club swimming pool, driver arrested for drink-driving

Car found partially submerged in Seletar Country Club pool on 27 Aug

On Tuesday (27 Aug), onlookers were baffled by the sight of a car partially submerged in the Seletar Country Club swimming pool.

A video by the ROAD.sg Facebook page showed a black Kia car plunged into the pool at an angle. Its front half was submerged and its back half was partially raised off the ground.

The driver’s side door was left open but the driver was nowhere to be seen.

Notably, its tail lights were still glowing and the interior lights were left on.

The men filming, presumably onlookers, were seemingly trying to capture video evidence of the accident, shooting from all angles.

“Come, light, light. Give me light!” The man filming said at one point, quickly followed by another person shining a light to allow for a clearer video.

They even peered their camera into the abandoned car.

One of them commented, “How come he can end up here, I wonder?”

Police arrest 62-year-old man for drink-driving

Judging by the crash being near the slide and the shape of the pool, the car took its ‘dip’ at the northeast corner of the swimming pool.

As seen on Google Maps, the location is a considerable distance off the road.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 10.05pm on 27 Aug.

The black Kia’s driver — a 62-year-old man — suffered minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.

He was subsequently arrested for drink-driving. Investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at about 10.35 pm, but no injuries were reported.

MS News has also reached out to Seletar Country Club for comments on the incident.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.