Hornbills find bread on grass patch in Seletar, juvenile snatches it from parent & sibling before flying off

3 hornbills find bread left on Seletar grass patch, sibling rivalry ensues as 1 juvenile snatches it & flies off

A nature lover got quite close and personal to a group of hornbills on National Day (9 Aug), when he found three hornbills tussling over a piece of bread in Seletar.

54-year-old Mr Sathiya encountered the birds near a bus stop at Seletar Aerospace Drive, close to Oxford Street.

He happened to be passing by when he spotted the avian trio just as an adult hornbill landed beside a grass patch where someone had left bread.

Adult hornbill tears up bread to feed kids

In his video, an adult hornbill could be seen on a concrete ledge beside the grass patch. A lone piece of bread could be seen amongst the green.

A juvenile hornbill, possessing a smaller casque, was also perched near the adult.

Mr Sathiya cautiously approached them, filming with his mobile phone.

The adult used its beak to tear off small chunks of bread for its child, which noisily rushed forward and grabbed the snack.

Right after, a second juvenile landed to the adult’s right, going straight past Mr Sathiya.

When the adult hornbill tore off another piece of bread, both its children rushed for it, squawking loudly.

It ended up giving the food to the first juvenile, however, clearly demonstrating who the favourite is.

Juvenile flies off with all of bread

The adult then attempted to tear off another chunk, but had a lot of trouble doing so.

When it turned its head towards the second juvenile, the latter exacted its revenge by snatching the entire piece and flying off.

This turn of events left the adult staring blankly after the prodigal child, while the first juvenile looked around.

Eventually, the first child flew off to the road barrier, leaving its parent alone on the ledge.

After seemingly confirming that there wasn’t any food remaining, the adult quickly left by flying down the footpath.

Seletar hornbills too focused on bread to bother with photographer

Mr Sathiya told MS News that he was surprised the birds let him get as close as he did.

He said the adult appeared too engrossed in feeding the juveniles and ignored his presence. Even so, he clarified that he didn’t get too close.

“It was a very happy moment for me,” Mr Sathiya said about the “close special encounter” with the hornbills.

Describing himself as a lover of nature and animals, he shared several other photos of hornbills he took in the area earlier this year.

Also read: Hornbill family gathers on tray return rack in Newton, enjoys fruit ‘buffet’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sathiya Murthi on Facebook.