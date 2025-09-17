Vendors in Thailand sell pork disguised as beef for higher profit, evicted from flea market

Flea market vendors in Thailand found to be selling pork disguised as beef in scam to rip off customers

To earn a higher profit, some vendors at a flea market in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand, were found to be selling pork disguised as beef.

The owner of the Khlong Thom Bang Pa-in flea market, Mr Chatchai Kittichai, revealed the discovery on Facebook last Saturday (13 Sept).

Vendors smear cow blood onto pork

According to Khaosod, Mr Kittichai had received a report from a concerned citizen, who explained that there were vendors at the market who smear cow blood onto pork to disguise it as beef.

This prompted him to conduct an inspection on 13 Sept, in which he noticed a shop that was selling “beef” for THB12o (S$4.82) per kilogram.

Upon running some of the meat under clean water, its colour faded, revealing that it was actually pork.

Fraudulent vendors evicted from flea market

The vendors who were found to be defrauding customers by selling pork as beef were promptly evicted from the flea market.

Market officials wasted no time in locking their stalls, preventing them from selling.

Additionally, the police were called to investigate the incident, Mr Kittichai stated.

