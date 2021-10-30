Sembawang HDB Residents Turn Corridor Into Horror House With Halloween Decorations

Despite the ongoing pandemic and restrictions against large-scale celebrations, Singaporeans’ spirits are not dampened. Last Christmas, a bunch of Bedok Reservoir residents decorated their estate with upcycled ornaments to bring the festive cheer closer to home.

Recently, a group of Sembawang residents turned their HDB corridor into somewhat of a haunted house, just in time for Halloween.

With Valak climbing onto the ledge and a mysterious lady peeping from behind a corner, netizens wondered if the decor would give delivery personnel a fright.

Sembawang Halloween decorations feature Valak the nun

On Saturday (30 Oct), Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung took to Facebook to share about the spooky project that a group of his constituents was up to.

Presumably the entrance to the ‘horror house’, this section of the corridor is decorated with skulls, cobwebs, and a sign that reads “HALLO WEEN”, perhaps to greet visitors and warn them of the scares ahead.

Faint-hearted visitors were also warned to “stay away” before it’s too late.

Those who defy the warnings will then be treated to the truly chilling stuff.

Along this section of the corridor lies Valak the nun, who seems to be having some troubles scaling the ledge.

Nonetheless, her burning gaze is more than enough to make any visitor hasten their steps.

Accompanying Valak is a hanging skeleton dressed in a sheer white robe.

But what’s perhaps the most horrifying decoration is this long-haired lady who peers from behind the corner, watching visitors’ every single step.

The knife props along this corridor, coupled with the red fluorescent lights, give visitors the chilling impression that they’re in a slaughterhouse.

Netizens commend effort while others express concern

According to Mr Ong, the group of residents would come together to celebrate different festivals and keep the kampung spirit going.

They’d do so by changing the decorations along the corridors based on the upcoming festivals.

As Halloween approaches on 31 Oct, they decided to decorate the area with some horrifying props.

Many netizens commended the residents for their effort and their determination to keep the community spirit going.

However, there were others who expressed concern, especially for seniors, kids, and delivery personnel.

We certainly hope that the above won’t be the case and that most residents and visitors will respond well to the decorations.

Great display of community spirit

While most of us wouldn’t mind some chilling fun from time to time, the concerns expressed are valid. That said, visitors can’t say they aren’t warned given the large “TURN AWAY” sign at the entrance.

Regardless, props to the residents for this is a great display of kampung spirit. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for the year-end festivals.

