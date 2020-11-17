Sembawang Uncle Left Raw Piece Of Pork On Corridor Handrail To Feed Crows

It’s not unusual to see items like flower pots and clothes hangers lining our HDB corridors.

Recently, however, some Sembawang residents found a piece of raw pork placed on the corridor handrail outside one of their neighbour’s unit, prompting concerns.

Hygiene aside, many couldn’t comprehend the neighbour’s rationale for placing the raw piece of meat out along the shared corridor.

When interviewed by the media, the man later shared that he wanted to feed crows with the slab of pork.

Raw piece of pork left on corridor handrail

According to the Lianhe Zaobao, the raw piece of pork was placed on the railing last Thursday (12 Nov) by a 52-year-old resident.

The piece of meat had purportedly spent several days ‘sunbathing’ by the handrail and one of the neighbours’ daughter took to Facebook on Sunday (15 Nov) to complain about the unhygienic act.

As if placing raw meat on the railing isn’t shocking enough, blood and oil allegedly dripped down into the unit below.

Additionally, potted plants were also left along the corridor, causing problems for neighbours who want to make their way across.

Sembawang uncle wanted to feed crows with the piece of pork

On Monday (16 Nov), staff from Sembawang Town Council said the piece of pork was already removed. Staff proceeded to clean and sterilise the area.

Lianhe Zaobao reported on the same day that the piece of pork was believed to have been washed away by rain. There were visible oil stains left behind on the handrail.

In an interview with the Chinese newspaper, the 52-year-old claimed he wanted to feed crows with the piece of meat.

The man, who is a karang guni uncle, also said the objects were left in the middle of the corridor as his arms lacked strength, and can only move them into the house slowly.

He shared that it wasn’t his intention to obstruct the corridor.

The town council said the man was “apologetic” and has since vowed that the episode will not happen again.

Hope he keeps to his words

Though the man appears to have good intentions of feeding animals, he also has to be mindful and be considerate towards his neighbours.

After all, the sight of raw pork in a common space can be rather shocking, as it triggers hygiene and religious concerns.

Hopefully, he knows better now after advice from the town council.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Lianhe Zaobao.