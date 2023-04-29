Sembawang Temple Reopens From 30 Apr After Fire, Devotees Can Touch Statue On 3 Days

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Sembawang Temple Reopens After Fire That Killed 3 Dogs, Holds Reopening Ceremony With Food Fair

Many Singaporeans might have visited the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple — the only one in Singapore dedicated to the deity.

It has been operating from a temporary tentage since a large fire razed the premises in 2020.

After more than 2.5 years, though, the temple is finally reopening.

As part of the reopening celebrations, devotees will be able to touch the God of Wealth statue on three days.

Sembawang temple reopens with ceremony, free food fair

The Sembawang God of Wealth Temple will hold a Grand Reopening Ceremony on Sunday (30 Apr), according to a Facebook Event created by the temple.

On this day, a free local food fair will also be held, according to a schedule posted on Facebook by the temple.

Devotees may enter the temple from 12 noon to 11pm on 30 Apr to attend the prayer ceremony and touch the 9.5m-tall God of Wealth statue.

Besides 30 Apr, the statue can also be touched on Monday (1 May) and Thursday (4 May).

The public may attend the prayer ceremony and touch the statue on these days from 9am to 9pm.

Rebuilding work started only in August 2021

Though the fire occurred in September 2020, construction to rebuild the temple couldn’t start till August 2021, chairman Jiang Haifu (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News.

That’s because they had to wait for the relevant authorities to conduct assessments and contractors to bid for the project.

The rebuilding work was also “cumbersome” as it had to take into account the original structure of the temple, he said. The Covid-19 pandemic additionally made it tough to find workers.

In the end, construction work officially finished just last week, he added.

Rebuilding costs came up to almost S$4M

Mr Jiang also revealed that the total cost of rebuilding came up to almost S$4 million.

He stressed, however, that the temple didn’t need to appeal for funds as devotees made donations of their own accord.

In a video on their Facebook page, the chairman expressed his gratitude to devotees not just from Singapore but from other countries like China, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Those from overseas also urged their relatives in Singapore to donate, he said.

68 new Buddha statues built

Part of the hefty cost went towards the building of 68 new Buddha statues, Mr Jiang said.

They decided to build new ones as the cost of repairing the burnt statues was comparable to that of getting new ones, he added.

For the job, they hired sculptors from Taiwan to make the statues and ship them to Singapore.

3 dogs passed away in temple blaze

Singaporeans may remember the apocalyptic sight of the temple going up in flames in 2020.

While no humans were hurt in the carnage, three out of the temple’s seven dogs tragically passed away.

Mr Jiang said that the fire wasn’t reported till it had gotten out of hand as nobody was watching over the premises at night.

To prevent such an incident from happening again, three temple staff now guard the place overnight in shifts.

They’ve also installed new electrical wires throughout.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.