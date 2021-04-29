Sembawang Farmers Market Has Affordable Wagyu Steaks & Lobsters Deal

As Mother’s Day approaches, cooking a delicious homecooked meal is one way to show your appreciation for them.

For those who have yet to check your calendars, Mother’s Day falls on 9 May this year — that’s next Sunday.

If you’re panicking over what to do for mummy dearest, you can consider checking out a Farmers Market event in Sembawang.

Seafood and meat supplier Frozen & Co will be hosting a Farmers Market from 29 Apr-3 May with excellent deals to boot.

Snag premium Wagyu steaks from $10 onwards, and Boston lobsters for just $15.

Wagyu steaks & Boston lobsters at Farmers Market in Sembawang

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the seafood and meat supplier launched a superb deal on steak and lobsters on Thursday (29 Apr).

A 200g-230g slab of grass-fed MB2+ Wagyu ribeye costs only $10.

For those who prefer striploin, you’ll be glad to know it costs a mere $10 as well.

For a slightly fancier option, the Australian Wagyu MB4/5 ribeye steak retails for $15.



With different cuts of meat, you’ll definitely be spoilt for choice. For more information on their meat selection, check out the list down below.



Surf & turf option

Frozen & Co will also be offering a $15 Boston lobster promotion.

While you’re picking up your Wagyu slabs, adding a lobster or 2 to your cart may not be that bad of an idea for a surf and turf meal.

Pamper the queen of your household this Mother’s Day

Here are the directions to the Farmers Market if you’re intending to head down:





Frozen & Co Farmers Market

Address: 59b Jalan Malu Malu, Singapore 769674

Opening Hours: 11am-8pm

Phone Number: 8777 7457

Nearest MRT: Canberra MRT Station

Although we should be showing love and gratitude to our mothers every day, going all out to pamper them with a fancy dinner is sure to warm their hearts.

