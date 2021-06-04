Grace Lodge Staff And Residents Who Were In Contact With Infected Healthcare Assistant Test Negative

Earlier this week on Wednesday (2 Jun), a healthcare assistant at Grace Lodge – a nursing home in Sengkang – tested positive for Covid-19.

Since then, the nursing home has put in place precautionary measures including disinfecting premises and ramping up usage of PPEs.

On Friday (4 Jun), Grace Lodge shared that all residents and staff who came into contact with the infected healthcare assistant has tested negative thus far.

However, physical visitations to the home have been suspended until further notice.

Grace Lodge staff will continue to monitor residents and staff

According to The Straits Times (ST), all affected staff and residents who came into contact with the infected worker have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Further testing will be administered if the need arises.

Located along Compassvale Walk, the home has temporarily ceased operations of other facilities that share the same building as the nursing home.

Grace Lodge has also stepped up precautionary measures such as disinfecting affected areas and ramping up usage of PPEs.

Additionally, physical visits will not be allowed until further notice. Instead, families can keep in touch with their loved ones using phone or video calls.

The home will continue to be vigilant and monitor the health condition of its residents and staff.

Infected healthcare assistant is a 22-year-old Myanmar national

The infected healthcare assistant – Case 63939 – is a 22-year-old Myanmar national who tested positive on 1 Jun.

She was initially swabbed on 31 May as part of MOH’s surveillance testing of nursing home staff.

An individual test on the next day returned positive.

Her serology test also came back positive — a possible indication of a past infection.

The healthcare worker had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Myanmar national is currently seeking medical treatment at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NICD).

Heartened by measures to keep residents & staff safe

The negative test results of the infected worker’s close contact certainly come as a relief.

Even so, we are glad that the home is stepping up precautionary measures to keep its staff and residents safe.

Though the suspension of physical visits will come as an inconvenience for families of the residents, we hope they’d be understanding of the situation and will continue to keep in touch with their loved ones through other means.

