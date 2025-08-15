No service on Sengkang-Punggol LRT on 15 Aug morning, 2nd incident in 4 days

No service on Sengkang-Punggol LRT on 15 Aug morning due to power fault

Service on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit (SPLRT) was disrupted on Friday (15 Aug) morning due to a power fault.

This came just four days after a similar incident on Tuesday (12 Aug).

At 8.55am, SBS Transit announced on Facebook that there was no service on the SPLRT.

SBS Transit has activated free regular and bridging bus services. Commuters can board these buses at designated bus stops near affected stations and at Sengkang and Punggol Bus Interchanges.

Commuters are advised to follow directional signs to get to the boarding points and to seek help from the Passenger Service Teams at the stations.

Affected commuter claimed staff appeared ‘troubled’

51-year-old Mdm Ong — one of the affected commuters — recalled seeing a scene of confusion after the power fault.

She told MS News that the cabin lights dimmed and that staff appeared “troubled”.

While commuters were eventually told to get off the train, she did not hear any station-wide announcements.

Earlier disruption affected Sengkang-Punggol LRT & NEL

The power fault earlier this week affected services on the SPLRT and stations between Boon Keng and Punggol Coast on the North East Line (NEL).

SPLRT services were fully restored after about 10 hours, while the NEL disruption lasted three hours.

Preliminary investigations by the LTA traced the incident to a fault in the switchboards, which cut off the main power supply.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Guru and April April on Facebook.