Neighbour pays respects in front of Sengkang unit where father & daughter died

Neighbour prays outside Sengkang home where 2 residents died on 6 Oct

The deaths of a father and daughter in their HDB unit left the residents of Block 324D Sengkang East Way shaken.

Police discovered 47-year-old Ms Xu Na dead in the living room of her eighth-floor home on Monday (6 Oct). Her father’s body was found in a highly decomposed state in a bedroom.

The pair had not been seen in over a month and a police report was only made when blood began leaking through the ceiling of the unit below, alongside a foul odour.

Downstairs neighbour plans to buy incense & offerings for deceased

Mr Zeng (transliterated from Chinese), whose mother lived in the affected seventh-floor flat, lamented the deaths of the father and daughter.

The 44-year-old later visited the deceased’s flat, clasped his hands, and expressed his condolences.

Shin Min Daily News also reported that Mr Zeng planned to buy incense, candles, food, and other offerings to pray for the deceased.

Due to the blood and odour, his mother plans to move in with him temporarily.

The authorities had sent workers to the HDB block to disinfect and clean both affected units. Workers also helped to repaint the ceiling of Ms Zeng’s house.

Despite the cleaning, Mr Zeng still experienced an especially bad stench while scraping paint on Wednesday (8 Oct) morning.

He ended up having to burn some resin incense to get rid of the smell.

MP Jamus Lim helped affected neighbour contact HDB regarding cleaning

Sengkang Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim told Shin Min Daily News that he has helped Ms Zeng liaise with HDB to discuss how to proceed with the cleaning.

Mr Lim also stated that he couldn’t provide other forms of assistance for the time being, as the family of the deceased has not been contacted.

On Tuesday (7 Oct), the police put out an appeal for Ms Xu Na’s next-of-kin to come forward.

