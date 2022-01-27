Sentosa Celebrates Golden Jubilee With Brand New Attractions

Besides the sandy beaches and thrilling rides, there’s now an exciting new reason to visit Sentosa.

A trail, involving real-life magic tricks and mysterious puzzles, promises you a heart-stopping adventure on the island.

As part of its Golden Jubilee, Sentosa is hosting the SentoSights event, among other activities.

Here’s a rundown on how you can make the best out of your journey around Singapore’s famous island destination.

First-ever tour with magic-infused storytelling

In our younger days, seeing magicians perform on TV shows or at large events was always mesmerising. Now, we get to revive that child-like wonder through a magic tour exploring Sentosa’s lesser-known sights.

Mr Bottle describes how Reflections Condominium was modelled after a historical artifact, Long Ya Men

The guide, Mr Bottle, makes learning fun for all ages by weaving magic tricks into his immersive storytelling.

You can also travel back in time and talk to Lieutenant John himself at Fort Siloso, who will teach you everything you need to know about the iconic landmark.

Interactive video allows you to travel back to World War 2 to communicate with Lieutenant John

While exploring our historical installations and landmarks, you can also win attractive prizes by playing mini-games with family and friends along the way.

Collect dinosaur badges by completing puzzle hunts

The adventure gets more interactive with the Fort Siloso puzzle hunt, which tests both your mind and body.

The Fort Siloso puzzle hunt booklet

In order to solve a mystery, you’d have to explore Fort Siloso’s installations, search for clues, and find the answers to puzzles.

Put your family’s problem-solving skills to the test to collect 6 postcards which will lead to an adorable badge featuring their dinosaur mascot, Pepper.

The hunt for the badges will take you to different locations around Singapore including Fort Siloso, Chinatown, and Little India.

Try out all 8 puzzle hunts and you might just get to win the location-exclusive badges, each with a unique variation of Pepper.

Held in collaboration with Monster Day Tours, the hunts will give you a chance to learn more about Singapore’s heritage while competing in thrilling games.

Join a sunset cruise & go island-hopping

Once you’ve worn yourself out with all the land activities, cast your sights to the sea for a sunset cruise that brings you on a voyage around Sentosa.

Photo courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

For the duration of the trip, you can live the high life, digging into a meal on a luxurious yacht while finding out about sustainable fishing.

Once darkness falls, the calmness of the sea will accompany you on the night cruise back to the marina.

Away from Sentosa, you can stop by St John’s Island, one of only a few places spared from a fictional “new pandemic” dubbed “Green Death-29”.

Roleplaying as the daughter of a researcher who allegedly found a cure, you’ll have to race against time to retrieve missing pages from your parent’s journal to solve the mystery.

Photo courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

If successful, you’ll get to walk away from as a Hollywood-style hero who has saved the world from chaos.

Get up close with nature on a rainforest night trail

Tired of always looking down and around for clues? The rainforest trail invites you to look up among the trees instead to spot local avian fauna on Sentosa.

Photo courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

A pair of binoculars and a guide sheet will be your best friends on the journey as you attempt to identify the various birds you see.

Photo courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

Adrenaline junkies in search of a greater thrill can catch a glimpse of Sentosa’s ‘wild’ side on the night trail, as they shine a torchlight to find creatures hiding in the darkness.

Photo courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

This night activity will surely entice curious individuals who want to learn how to identify common amphibians.

Photo courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

Other than the events above, you can also find the following at Sentosa’s Golden Jubilee:

Immersive Rainforest Trails

Sentosa Intertidal Exploration

Serapong Trail

A Taste of Time Travel: Exploring 1870s Fort Serapong

By Beyond Expeditions

Since you’d have to book a slot in advance for some of the activities, you should visit their website here to find out more.

Explore hidden gems at Sentosa with friends & family

Whether you’re looking for plans to spend your long CNY break or any upcoming weekends, it’s worth making a trip to Sentosa.

At the end of the day, your fam or BFFs would definitely appreciate some time away from the hustle and bustle of the malls everyone has visited too often.

Jio them for an island adventure they won’t forget for a long time to come.

