‘I risked all my savings’: S’porean launches skincare brand ‘Senzo’, shares experience being a first-time business owner

Singaporean launches local skincare brand ‘Senzo’ with all her savings

“Is it actually possible to build a brand in one of the most saturated markets out there?”

That was a question a Singaporean woman asked herself before launching her own skincare brand, Senzo.

In a TikTok video shared last week, she shared what it took to bring her simple vision — creating safe skincare for acne-prone skin — to life.

She also announced the launch of their first product — a clarifying mist formulated with hypochlorous acid, designed to prevent breakouts and soothe irritation.

“Every time I see it become a staple in your routine, or a feedback on how it’s helped your skin, it reminds me of why I started in the first place,” she said.

‘I risked all my savings’: Founder invests 5-figure amount to start Senzo

In the video, she described the process as “crazy”, explaining that she had risked all her savings to launch her skincare brand.

Sabrina, the founder of Senzo, shared more about her experience with MS News.

Senzo, she revealed, was born from her interest in skincare and her struggle with finding products that were safe for sensitive skin types like hers.

At the same time, it was also her dream to create something of her own.

“Launching Senzo felt like the perfect blend of these two passions,” said the 27-year-old.

However, she revealed that it wasn’t an easy task as she had to invest a “pretty substantial amount” — a five-figure sum — from her personal savings.

“It was definitely a risk, but I really believed in the vision for Senzo, and it’s something I’ve been wanting to build for a long time.”

Senzo founder shares highlights of being a first-time business owner

Sabria shared that as a first-time business owner, some highlights include witnessing her first product come to life after developing it from scratch.

One of her memorable wins came in the form of her TikTok video going “semi-viral”, bringing in a wave of unexpected support.

“By far, the most rewarding thing is still seeing something I created become part of someone’s daily routine. That has been pretty surreal,” she said.

While Senzo is still in its early stages, the responses received so far have been encouraging.

“We’re committed to evolving alongside our community and making skincare that truly supports sensitive and breakout-prone skin.”

Learned how to be resourceful

After pouring her savings into the business, Sabrina said that she has become more mindful and intentional with her personal expenses, aiming to strike a balance between funding the brand and maintaining financial stability.

Sabrina’s journey with Senzo also taught her to be resourceful:

Without the luxury of a big budget or deep pockets to run large influencer or PR campaigns, it’s taught me how to be resourceful in a way such as leaning into social media to build a community and connect with potential customers.

One of the biggest challenges, she shared, was “putting herself out there” to put Senzo in a better position.

“Building trust in a new skincare brand that launched online was understandably a hurdle, since skincare can be a high-friction purchase,” she explained.

To overcome this, she transparently documented the entire process of launching Senzo’s first product. This is so people can “see the thought and intention behind every detail,” noted Sabrina.

“But when you’re building something you truly care about, it really energises me, so it all feels worth it.”

To budding entrepreneurs out there, Sabrina advised taking calculated risks and betting on themselves if it brings them closer to the life they want.

“Taking the leap isn’t easy, but trusting yourself and your vision might just open doors you never expected,” she said.

