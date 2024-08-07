Tennis star Serena Williams ‘denied access’ to fully booked restaurant at Paris hotel, establishment issues apology

Serena Williams ‘denied access’ to restaurant in Paris

Tennis star Serena Williams and her family were recently turned away from a restaurant located in a luxury Parisian hotel earlier this week.

The retired tennis player took to X on Tuesday (6 Aug) to express her dissatisfaction.

“Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places, but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024,” the caption read.

According to Reuters, the four-time Olympic gold medallist was in Paris for this year’s Olympic Games, where she was one of the flame’s torchbearers during the opening ceremony.

Netizens outraged by Williams’ complaint

Williams’ post went viral shortly after, with many X users outraged by her seemingly entitled behaviour.

“Sorry your privilege card doesn’t work here,” one X user wrote.

Others were shocked that the world-renowned star was “denied” access in the first place.

Some urged Williams not to take the incident as a “personal slight”, noting that restaurants in Paris have a specific booking system.

Hotel apologises for incident, says bar was full booked

Less than a few hours later, The Peninsula Paris issued a statement on X, apologising for the “disappointment” Williams encountered.

The establishment added that both the rooftop bar and gourmet restaurant at the hotel were fully booked that evening.

Another X post by the hotel expressed the hotel’s “honour” in welcoming the tennis star.

“We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again,” the post read.

