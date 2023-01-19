24-Hour Café In Serangoon Has Private Rooms & Board Games For Cosy Lepak Sessions

24-Hour Café In Serangoon Has Snacks & Board Games For Late-Night Fun

If you’re still on the hunt for places for a late-night hangout, look no further.

Recently, Settlers Cafe announced the reopening of their new 24-hour outlet in Serangoon, complete with an array of board games and food and beverage options.

Besides that, the café has three private rooms where you can host parties or cosy lepak sessions with your friends and family.

24-hour café in Serangoon has wide variety of food

On Wednesday (18 Jan), Settlers Cafe announced the reopening of their café, which is Singapore’s only 24-hour board game café, at 562 Serangoon Road.

The outlet is open 24 hours and offers a wide variety of dishes, from light bites to scrumptious mains.

With options like pasta, all-day brunch, acai bowls and Korean spicy chicken, there’s sure to be something to satisfy those late-night hunger pangs.

The new outlet is also reportedly bigger and features three private rooms which you can book for events. Those gathering a substantially large group of people can even book the entire café.

So if you’re looking to host a party or an event, these rooms offer a cosy experience for you and your entourage.

Special Weekday Deal offering wide range of meals

Customers who drop by on a weekday can look forward to the special Weekday Deal where they can enjoy discounts on any menu item or purchase drinks at affordable prices.

The deal covers various time periods throughout the day, so you can stand to save money no matter what time you dine in.

To ensure that you secure a table, however, we’d suggest making a reservation beforehand. You can do so via the café’s website here.

Once you’ve done that, plan your journey there:

Settlers Cafe

Address: 562 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218178

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Farrer Park & Bendemeer Stations

Jio your friends & family for a late-night hangout

Though a supper culture exists in Singapore, most of us who participate in it likely tend to dine at ordinary food establishments that have become cult favourites.

But if you’re looking for something different to do, this board games café will certainly be a good way to switch things up.

Jio your friends and family there soon, for a cosy lepak session, playing games while sipping on drinks or eating yummy food.

All images courtesy of Settlers Cafe. Featured image also adapted from Settlers Cafe.