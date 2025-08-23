Fisherman in M’sia allegedly finds severed hand in catfish stomach, wonders if it’s monkey’s or human’s

Fisherman in Malaysia allegedly finds severed hand in catfish stomach

A fisherman in Malaysia was gutting the catfish he caught when he found a severed hand inside its stomach.

He shared photos of the fish and hand to a Facebook page where netizens immediately began debating whether the hand was from a monkey or a human.

The post, published on Thursday (21 Aug), has since garnered over 2,100 likes and nearly 500 comments.

Hand allegedly found inside catfish

Three photos were attached to the post. One shows the fish while it was being hung out after getting caught, while the other two show the fisherman’s discovery after gutting the fish.

The hand, severed at the wrist, had a large amount of hair on the dorsal side. The thumb was also significantly shorter than the other four fingers, on which there were small nails.

The photos were reportedly shared to the Facebook page by a follower and contained a caption written by the fisherman.

“I went fishing and caught a catfish,” he wrote. “I cleaned it immediately after getting home, but was surprised to find this in its stomach. Could this be an animal’s hand?”

Netizens wondered if it belonged to human or monkey

While most commenters thought the hand belonged to a monkey, some also thought the fisherman should report it to the police, just in case it did belong to a human.

Some were convinced that it was a monkey’s paw, claiming the shorter thumb and hair were dead giveaways.

One commenter proposed an unlikely third alternative in jest — that it was actually Thing from The Addams Family.

