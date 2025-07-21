Sex offender arrested after requesting triple bunk beds for 36 children at US furniture store

Sex offender raises alarm after requesting bunk beds for 36 kids at US furniture store

A man in the United States (US) raised alarm bells at a furniture store in Fort Worth, Texas when he requested four triple bunk beds that could accommodate 36 children.

Finding the request suspicious, store employees searched his name on the local police department’s website and discovered he was a level two sex offender, classified under US law as posing a moderate risk of re-offending.

Store staff disturbed by request & property condition

According to a TikTok video uploaded last week, an employee said the man, identified as 59-year-old Emory Dee Garner, had asked for triple bunk beds in full sizes, specifying that each bed should be able to fit three children per mattress.

“It seemed odd, so we went and looked,” said store owner David Hamdan.

Clips from the Fort Worth Police Department’s website, shared by Mr Hamdan, show that Garner had a previous conviction for “indecency with a child by exposure”.

Staff also looked up Garner’s address and were further disturbed by what they saw: the house’s front porch was enclosed from floor to ceiling with metal grilles, while the second-floor balcony was similarly barred and shielded with panels to block outside views.

These observations prompted the store staff to alert local authorities.

Two sex offenders live in the same house

Following the incident, Mr Hamdan posted an update on TikTok stating that local police had visited the store to inform them that Garner had been arrested.

He added that officers discovered two sex offenders were living together in the house, which is located less than 1km from an elementary school.

However, it remains unclear whether the second individual was also arrested.

Also read: Leaders of wellness company in US convicted of employee abuse, forced staff to have sex with clients & each other

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @davidhamdan on TikTok and Pro Creators on Canva, for illustration purposes only.