HSA Issues Warning On Sexual Enhancement Coffee Product With Potent Ingredient, May Cause Adverse Effects

HSA Advises Consumers To Stop Taking Sexual Enhancement Coffee Product, Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1

Sexual enhancement products can be risky, especially if they haven’t undergone proper testing.

On Thursday (26 Jul), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued a warning on Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1, which is marketed as a natural product with herbal ingredients that can enhance men’s sexual health.

However, the product actually contains an undeclared ingredient called tadalafil, which may cause adverse effects.

Sexual enhancement coffee product apparently contains harmful ingredient

Contrary to the brand’s claims, Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 In 1 is not a natural herbal product.

According to HSA, taking one sachet a day could actually be an overdose of more than 10 times the recommended dose of tadalafil.

Tadalafil is a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction. One should only take it under medical supervision as unregulated consumption could lead to adverse effects such as

Heart attack

Stroke

Irregular heart rate

Palpitations

Priapism

It is especially risky for those taking heart medications because it can also cause dangerously low blood pressure.

One consumer had four-hour erection

One man who took the product had to go to the hospital emergency department after experiencing chills, migraine, body aches, and tightness around the jawline.

Another consumer experienced priapism, a prolonged – and usually painful – erection, that lasted about four hours.

Priapism, HSA said, is “a serious condition” that may result in permanent loss of potency and penile tissue damage.

HSA working with suppliers

HSA has issued a stern warning against the selling or supplying of Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1.

The product was previously available on e-commerce sites like Carousell, Lazada, Shopee, and Qoo10, as well as social media platforms like Facebook.

HSA has since worked with platform administrators to take down the products.

Merchants who continue selling the product may be prosecuted and, if convicted, face up to two years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Consumers should stop taking Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1 immediately

HSA also advise consumers to stop taking Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1 immediately. Those experiencing any adverse effects should seek medical attention.

Moving forward, consumers should be wary of products that make extravagant promises like “maximum masculine energy” or “multiple rounds in one night”.

This is because these items may contain potent medicinal ingredients that could be harmful to one’s health.

In addition, consumers should only buy such products from reputable pharmacies and retailers. They should be very careful about getting products online as it’s difficult to ascertain their origins and whether they contain harmful ingredients.

Exercise caution when making a purchase

This incident serves as a reminder to be wary of products with claims that sound too good to be true.

Hopefully, now that the authorities have taken steps to ensure the product will no longer be available to consumers, there will be no more victims of its harmful side effects.

If you happen to come across any information on the sale or supply of Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1, you may contact HSA’s Enforcement Branch at the details in this press release.