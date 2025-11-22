185 fall ill after eating food supplied to preschools, SFA suspends Middleton International School’s kitchen

Food supplier suspended after 185 people across 6 preschools fall sick

A gastroenteritis outbreak affecting 185 people across six E-Bridge preschools has prompted authorities to suspend the food business operations of Middleton International School Pte Ltd, the supplier linked to the cases.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Friday (21 Nov) that 173 students and 12 staff developed symptoms after consuming food from the Tampines-based kitchen.

One student was hospitalised and is in stable condition.

The rest sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or have since recovered.

The affected centres are:

E-Bridge @ Bukit Panjang

E-Bridge @ Canberra

E-Bridge @ Montreal

E-Bridge @ Woodlands Drive

E-Bridge @ 471B Yishun

E-Bridge @ 504 Yishun

In October, there were reports of 44 gastroenteritis incidents at E-Bridge centres in Dawson Road and Sengkang Square.

Meanwhile, between 9 and 12 Sept, a total of 19 individuals developed symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea at the Circuit Road branch.

Kitchen suspended, food handlers to re-train and re-test

SFA has suspended Middleton International School’s kitchen at 2 Tampines Street 92 with immediate effect.

During the suspension, the operator must:

Clean and sanitise all premises, equipment and utensils

Re-train all food handlers, who must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1

Ensure all handlers test negative for foodborne pathogens before returning to work

Require the appointed Food Hygiene Officer to re-attend and pass Food Safety Course Level 3

ECDA said preschool operators have secured alternative meal arrangements, ensuring children continue to receive meals without disruption.

Authorities added that food safety is a joint responsibility, reminding operators to maintain strict hygiene.

SFA said it “will not hesitate to take firm action” against breaches of the Environmental Public Health Act.

E-Bridge says cause ‘remains unconfirmed’ as centres step up cleaning

In an update on Friday (21 Nov), E-Bridge said the cause of the latest outbreak “remains unconfirmed”, and investigations are still under way.

The preschool operator added that it has implemented precautionary measures across affected centres.

These include isolating affected classes for seven days, disinfecting high-touch surfaces multiple times daily, temperature checks at least three times a day, professional deep cleaning, and more.

E-Bridge said the health and well-being of children and staff “remain our top priority”, adding that centre leaders and HQ staff are available to address parents’ concerns.

