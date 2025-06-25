SimplyGo unveils SG60 EZ-Link cards & charms with S’pore icons like Merlion, available from 25 June

SimplyGo rolls out SG60 EZ-Link cards & charms celebrating everyday Singapore icons

To mark Singapore’s 60th birthday, SimplyGo is rolling out a special series of EZ-Link cards and charms that spotlight the people, places, and plates that shape everyday life on the Little Red Dot.

Inspired by the SG60 theme “Building Our Singapore Together”, the four-part collection blends local heritage with a dose of heart — and might just make you smile each time you tap through the gantry.

EZ-Link charms take a nostalgic detour to playgrounds & hawker centres

The Mochiak & AhWoo SG60 SimplyGo EZ-Link Charms come in two delightful designs featuring the titular animal duo on charmingly local backdrops.

One version showcases the iconic Toa Payoh Dragon Playground, a nod to carefree childhood days and Singapore’s old-school neighbourhood vibes.

The other captures a quintessential hawker centre scene, complete with a table full of local dishes that many of us would recognise.

Available progressively from today (25 June), each charm is priced at S$9.90 with no stored value.

You’ll find the ‘Hawker’ charm at all EZ-Link vending machines except those at Changi Airport.

The ‘Playground’ charm, on the other hand, is available at SimplyGo Ticket Offices located at Boon Lay Bus Interchange and these MRT stations:

Ang Mo Kio

Bedok

Bishan

Bugis

City Hall

Clementi

Hougang

Jurong

Raffles Place

Sengkang

Serangoon

Tampines

Tiong Bahru

Woodlands

Merlion stars in 4 EZ-Link cards celebrating Singapore icons

Prefer a card to a charm? The Mr Merlion EZ-Link cards come in four playful designs that spotlight Singapore’s beloved mascot in everyday local moments.

One card shows Mr Merlion in his classic pose: spouting water, just like the statue at Merlion Park.

The remaining designs feature him enjoying kaya toast, tucking into chilli crab, and lounging atop Marina Bay Sands with the city skyline spread out below.

These designs will be released progressively from 2 July, with each card priced at S$10, including S$5 stored value.

The ‘Classic’ and ‘Relax’ designs can be purchased at SMRT Passenger Service Centres, while the ‘Kaya Toast’ and ‘Chilli Crab’ versions will be stocked at EZ-Link vending machines at transit channels, excluding those at Changi Airport.

Ah Guo illustrates everyday Singapore life

Local illustrator Lee Kow Fong, better known as Ah Guo, brings his signature warmth and charm to ‘Ah Guo Illustration — Kiddo’s SG60 EZ-Link cards’, a pair of EZ-Link cards featuring his original character, Kiddo.

One design, ‘A Little Salute: Beloved Mama Shop’, shows Kiddo and his animal friends in a vibrant depiction of a heartland mama shop tucked under an HDB block.

The other, ‘A Little Salute: Sunny Merlion’, places them against the city skyline, with the Merlion standing tall in the background.

Both illustrations celebrate the everyday experiences that shape life in Singapore, offering a tribute to the collective effort of building a united nation.

Available progressively from 11 July, the two-card set will retail at S$16.60 with no load value, and can be found at all EZ-Link vending machines in shopping malls.

Rainbow Unicorn card by 6-year-old artist delivers heartfelt message

Rounding off the SG60 series is the ‘Rainbow Unicorn EZ-Link card’, a vibrant creation by six-year-old Antonela Iskandar, Chen Xuan Ni, a beneficiary of the Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF).

Bursting with colour and imagination, the artwork depicts a whimsical world of rainbows, unicorns, and a joyful heart at its centre.

“Radiating childlike wonder, this special card is a powerful reminder of the quiet strength that lives in imagination, resilience and hope,” SimplyGo stated.

In conjunction with the card’s release, SimplyGo has pledged S$50,000 to Hair for Hope 2025, CCF’s flagship campaign supporting children and families affected by cancer.

The Rainbow Unicorn card will be available progressively from 22 July at S$10, inclusive of S$5 stored value, and can be found at all SimplyGo Ticket Offices.

Featured image courtesy of SimplyGo.